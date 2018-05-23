It's a universal truth that as people grow up, they learn valuable life lessons.

For example, don't leave things until the last possible moment; treat others as you would want to be treated; don't let your dishes "soak" in the sink; regularly see your doctor.

You know - just general stuff that, as you become an adult, become second nature.

One of those life lessons that you probably didn't even realize you learned is: Don't put your pet in a cardboard box, tape it up and try to send it through the postal service.

Alas, one Fort Morgan man allegedly missed that lesson and tried to mail a ferret through the U.S. Postal Service.

Wilson Ruperto-Martir is facing one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and was served a summons to appear in court on June 14, the District Attorney's Office confirmed to 9NEWS.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department confirmed Ruperto-Martir is accused of trying to mail the animal from Fort Morgan to Denver (I hope he at least tried to overnight the thing).

Ken Lane from the Denver District Attorney's Office said there wasn't a probable cause statement, so we won't know the exact circumstances surrounding Mr. Ruperto-Martir's alleged reasoning for trying to mail a ferret.

Do you know anything about this happening? Were you, perhaps the postal worker who found the poor animal? Shoot me an email at jacob.rodriguez@9news.com - I'd love to hear from you.

(Since I haven't said it yet: Do NOT mail an animal. You are not allowed to do so.)

Per USPS guidelines, you're only allowed to mail bees (yikes), baby birds, adult birds, small reptiles and amphibians and non-poisonous insects.

Both UPS and FedEx basically say "no" to any animals unless you go through a special process and even then there are stringent rules.

Sadly, I don't know if the ferret is alive or dead. Rest assured, I'll continue to follow this breaking story.

© 2018 KUSA