COLORADO SPRINGS — The double amputee who inspired many people in the community by summiting​​​​​​​ Pikes Peak and the Manitou Incline was arrested for DUI and felony assault following an incident that happened Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted that Mandy Horvath, 25, faces charges for second-degree assault (a class four felony) and two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Horvath, Mandy Lucile, 25, was arrested on the charges of Second Degree Assault (Class Four Felony), DUI (Misdemeanor), DUI (Driving with Excessive Alcoholic Content) (Misdemeanor). pic.twitter.com/uMNWh1Lo0A — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 17, 2018

No additional details about her arrest were immediately available.

KOAA, the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, reports that this is Horvath’s third DUI in El Paso County since February and she has already been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Horvath inspired people across the world when a video of her climbing the Manitou Incline went viral in April. She scaled all 2,744 steps with her hands.

A post shared by Mandy Horvath (@lifeproofbionicwoman) on Apr 24, 2018 at 8:45am PDT

She successfully scaled Pikes Peak in June to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Horvath’s legs were severed by a train in Steele City, Neb. She said she hopes to use the notoriety she’s gained with her climbing feats to help veterans and other amputees.

Her Pikes Peak summit benefited the Battle Buddle Foundation and Operation Ward 57.

© 2018 KUSA-TV