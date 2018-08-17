COLORADO SPRINGS — The double amputee who inspired many people in the community by summiting Pikes Peak and the Manitou Incline was arrested for DUI and felony assault following an incident that happened Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted that Mandy Horvath, 25, faces charges for second-degree assault (a class four felony) and two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence.
No additional details about her arrest were immediately available.
KOAA, the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, reports that this is Horvath’s third DUI in El Paso County since February and she has already been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.
Horvath inspired people across the world when a video of her climbing the Manitou Incline went viral in April. She scaled all 2,744 steps with her hands.
Its #limblossawarenessmonth and I wanted to share something incredible I did yesterday. I did the pikes peak incline on my hands and rear. The incline is 2,744 steps of railroad ties and this wasn't even the steep part. The incline gains 2,000 feet in elevation in less than a mile and peaks at 8,590 ft. To my knowledge, I am the first female double amputee to reach the top. I'm so thankful for my life and the ability to display that absolutely anything is possible. Making 2 separate posts because the pictures are just too good! #incline #manitouincline #amputee #ican #goals #willtolive #awareness #guinessrecord #womenofpower #powerful #anythingispossible
A post shared by Mandy Horvath (@lifeproofbionicwoman) on
She successfully scaled Pikes Peak in June to celebrate her 25th birthday.
Horvath’s legs were severed by a train in Steele City, Neb. She said she hopes to use the notoriety she’s gained with her climbing feats to help veterans and other amputees.
Her Pikes Peak summit benefited the Battle Buddle Foundation and Operation Ward 57.