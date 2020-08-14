FBI still trying to identify 'Double Dipper' bandit after 6th robbery

The FBI said the suspect is wanted in connection to at least six robberies, including two banks in Aurora multiple times.

CENTENNIAL, Colo — The FBI said a man known as the 'Double Dipper' bandit robbed another bank Tuesday.

The FBI said the suspect robbed KeyBank located in the 20200 block of Smokey Hill Road in Centennial around 2:09 p.m. on Tuesday.

That makes at least six robberies at four banks in the Denver metro area since December, according to the FBI.

> Note: The video above is from June.

The suspect is wanted for the following robberies since December 2019, according to the FBI:

Chase Bank at 5800 S. Parker Rd. in Aurora (Dec. 2, 2019, and Feb. 5, 2020)

Chase Bank at 3501 S. Tower Rd. in Aurora (May 6, 2020 and June 2, 2020)

KeyBank at 3607 S. Tower Rd in Aurora (July 2, 2020)

KeyBank at 20290 E Smokey Hill Rd, Centennial (August 12, 2020)

The suspect is described as being a thin 6-foot-tall white man in his 30s or 40s, according to the FBI.

The FBI said he was wearing a light blue surgical style mask, sunglasses, a tan bucket hat or fisherman’s style hat, a white button down shirt, light tan pants and brown shoes during the robbery on August 12. The FBI also said a weapon was mentioned but not seen.

According to the FBI, the suspect has worn a surgical-style mask during multiple robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.