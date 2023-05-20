Colorado State Patrol seeking information about fatal double hit-and-run

The 4-vehicle hit-and-run occurred on Highway 287 occurred at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is seeking additional information surrounding a 4-vehicle fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday at around 5 p.m. on Highway 287, just south of Larimer County.

According to CSP, initial witness information from the crash indicated that two vehicles were road-raging prior to the incident. The two vehicles involved in the road rage were an unknown dark red/maroon pick-up truck and a Chevrolet Camaro.

In video, the dark red/maroon pickup can be seen colliding with the left side of the Camaro, spinning it into oncoming traffic. The Camaro was then hit on the passenger side by a Toyota Tundra going north.

The occupants of the Camaro were pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the Tundra was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious bodily injuries.

The red/maroon pick-up left the scene of the crash, CSP said.

The fourth vehicle involved in the crash was not damaged, and no one in that car was injured, CSP said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 303-239-4501.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.