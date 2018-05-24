FORT MORGAN - A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in New Mexico was shot by the Morgan County sheriff and undersheriff outside of a Walmart on Thursday, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Safety told 9NEWS.

Dustin Montano, 31, was leaving the store at 1300 Barlow Rd. around 8 a.m. when he was confronted by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, according to Paul Schultz, the chief of public safety in Fort Morgan.

Montano "made a threatening gesture toward deputies" and was shot multiple times, Schultz said.

The sheriff of Morgan County, Jim Crone, fired at Montano. The other shooter was Morgan County Undersheriff Dave Martin.

Montano was the only person injured. He was flown to Loveland Medical Center and remains in critical condition, according to Schultz.

A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed that a man wanted for a double homicide in their city early Thursday morning was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado.

Schultz told 9NEWS it's believed Montano was headed to Sterling, Colorado where he is from, but stopped in Fort Morgan.

Law enforcement in New Mexico reportedly told northeast Colorado law enforcement that there was a potentially armed-and-dangerous suspect headed to their area.

Fort Morgan police are investigating.

Crone and Martin were placed on administrative leave.

