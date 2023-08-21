Police investigating double shooting in Denver

Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Logan Street.

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) posted on X, formally known as Twitter, at 2:15 p.m. that police were investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of North Logan Street. DPD said when they arrived at the scene that they located two victims who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, according to police. DPD did not release the extent of the victims' injuries.

Police are on scene of the shooting working to develop suspect information.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

9NEWS has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story, we will update this story once we learn additional information.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

