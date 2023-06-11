Dougco sheriff seeking public's help identifying car theft suspects

Deputies are looking for several suspects wanted for stealing three cars and breaking into several others.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of car thieves.

On June 5, at about 4 a.m., at least three suspects entered the Pradera neighborhood south of Parker, DCSO said in a release. The suspects went into an unlocked garage and stole a black 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, license plate CJD-H91, according to DCSO.

The suspects also went into the garage of another home in the neighborhood and tried to steal a black Audi SUV but were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said. Later that night, at about 11:00 p.m., the same suspects with two additional suspects returned to the home and stole the SUV, DCSO said.

After stealing the Audi, the suspects left the neighborhood and went to the Pinery Glen neighborhood and entered several vehicles, trying to steal items inside, according to DCSO.

At about 3:30 a.m. June 6, the suspects went to several homes in a neighborhood near Lincoln Avenue and Pine Drive, DCSO said. The suspects stole a 2017 Cadillac CST from one address in the neighborhood, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies located the Audi and the Cadillac leaving the neighborhood and started a pursuit, DCSO said. Deputies eventually terminated the pursuit and the suspects were not caught, the sheriff's office said.

The Audi SUV was eventually recovered in Denver but the Cadillac and the Jeep are still missing, DCSO said.

"We urge the public to come forward and assist us in identifying this group of thieves who have been wreaking havoc in our communities, stealing cars and causing great concern," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. "Your help is vital in bringing these criminals to justice and ensuring the safety of our neighborhoods."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

