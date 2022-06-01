Douglas County Jail deputy facing bribery, conspiracy charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the detention facility in Castle Rock faces several criminal charges including bribery and official misconduct after she was accused of introducing contraband to the jail.
The sheriff's office said it was made aware of accusations against 24-year-old Carley Jackson on May 25. She was arrested late in the evening on May 31 on the following charges.
- Bribery
- Attempt to influence a public servant
- First-degree official misconduct
- Conspiracy
- Introducing contraband in the second degree
Jackson posted a $10,000 bond shortly after her arrest and is no longer employed with the sheriff's office, the agency said in a release. They did not say whether she was fired or resigned.
She made a brief appearance in court Wednesday morning and is next due in court on June 30.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.