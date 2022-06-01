Douglas County Jail deputy facing bribery, conspiracy charges

Carley Jackson faces bribery and conspiracy charges, according to the sheriff's office.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the detention facility in Castle Rock faces several criminal charges including bribery and official misconduct after she was accused of introducing contraband to the jail.

The sheriff's office said it was made aware of accusations against 24-year-old Carley Jackson on May 25. She was arrested late in the evening on May 31 on the following charges.

Bribery

Attempt to influence a public servant

First-degree official misconduct

Conspiracy

Introducing contraband in the second degree

Jackson posted a $10,000 bond shortly after her arrest and is no longer employed with the sheriff's office, the agency said in a release. They did not say whether she was fired or resigned.

She made a brief appearance in court Wednesday morning and is next due in court on June 30.

