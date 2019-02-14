Police in Castle Rock are investigating a 27-year-old man after a student alleged she was inappropriately touched by him in class.

John Lucas Adkins of Lone Tree was arrested just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 13 by the Lone Tree Police Department.

Adkins, a former Douglas County teacher, is accused of touching a student inappropriately while she was in class, police said. He faces a charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – a class 3 felony.

Adkins is being held without bond at the Douglas County jail until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Police have not released any further details on where or when the incident occurred.

An investigation is ongoing.

