Deputies searching for 3 armed burglary suspects in Highlands Ranch

Two suspects are in custody after a home burglary early Saturday in Castle Pines.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) deputies were searching in Highlands Ranch on Saturday morning for three burglary suspects who they believed are armed.

Residents in the area of Wildcat Ridge and Cheeta Winds were sent a CodeRed on Saturday morning to shelter in place. That alert was lifted just after 9 a.m.

The home burglary occurred about 3:15 a.m. in Castle Pines, according to a DCSO spokesperson.

Five suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, and deputies stopped the vehicle in the area of McArthur Ranch Road and South Quebec Street. The suspects ran, the spokesperson said.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody, and deputies were searching for the other three. They believe the suspects are armed.

The DCSO spokesperson said no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information on the suspects is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Deputies are searching for outstanding burglary suspects BELIEVED TO BE ARMED in the area of MacAurthur Ranch Rd/Quebec in @highlands_ranch. 5 suspects total were burglarizing this morning. 2 have been caught, 3 are outstanding. If you see anything suspicious pls dial 911 pic.twitter.com/B5ZCFV944L — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 18, 2020