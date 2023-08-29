Douglas County deputies investigating bias-motivated vandalism at fairgrounds

The suspect spray-painted the word "groomers" on county fairgrounds property and vehicles, the Sheriff's Office said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sherriff's Office is looking for the person who spray-painted the word "groomer" at the county fairgrounds Friday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy spotted the graffiti around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds just before PrideFest was supposed to start. The event started at 11 a.m., according to the event's website.

Deputies said the incident involved the spray-painting of derogatory language, specifically the word "groomers" on county fairgrounds property and vehicles. The sheriff's office said they are investigating the incident as a bias-motivated crime.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said they will not allow that kind of behavior.

"We stand united against all forms of hate speech and bias-motivated actions in Douglas County," Weekly said. "We want to reassure the public that we will not tolerate such behavior, and our detectives are working diligently to identify the person behind this reprehensible act."

PrideFest organizer Art Kerkezian told 9NEWS that the LGBTQ+ community has been dealing with this kind of discrimination all year and they are always looking over their shoulders.

"We've been called 'groomer' all year long in front of people and the public, we saw it and ... so what?" Kerkezian said.

The sheriff's office released photos related to the spray-painting. Deputies said the person was wearing a blue sweatshirt, tan pants and a face mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Also during PrideFest in Douglas County, the event was interrupted by protesters. Organizers of the event said dozens of men showed up wearing matching T-shirts and tried to block a family-friendly drag show.

Photographer Garrett Spradlin attended PrideFest to capture a few photographs of what was to be a fun and family-friendly atmosphere. He said just before the drag show, dozens of protesters stood up and revealed matching shirts that read "Stand to protect children."

