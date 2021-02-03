Suspect in 2018 Douglas County chase, fatal shooting pleads guilty

Peirce Langewisch, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a police officer and one other charge on Monday.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One of three people accused of leading deputies on a lengthy chase and shooting at those officers in 2018 has pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a police officer.

Peirce Langewisch, 20, will be sentenced in July.

The incident began around 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2018 when a deputy saw a vehicle run a red light on South Broadway in Douglas County, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District.

>> The video above aired on Nov. 27, 2018

The deputy was aware that several rental cars had been stolen from the area recently and noticed the vehicle had a fleet license plate, the release says.

The deputy suspected that the vehicle was stolen and followed them from South Broadway to C-470 where the deputy attempted a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop, and this led to a pursuit that continued down the highway to Yosemite Street. During the chase, shots were fired at deputies through the rear window, the release says.

The suspects led officers around Park Meadows and then headed toward Dry Creek Road where a pit maneuver was used to disable their vehicle.

Deputies initially could not see the driver, but ordered the two passengers out of the vehicle and to put their hands up, but neither complied, according to the release.

Fearing that one or more of the suspects was going to shoot at them, three deputies said they fired their weapons. A shot from one of the deputies struck and killed one of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Ryan. The other two suspects were taken into custody.

After reviewing body camera footage, dash camera footage and interviewing witnesses, prosecutors determined the deputies' actions were justified.