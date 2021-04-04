Douglas County deputies involved in fatal shooting near I-25

Deputies responded to the area around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot and killed following an interaction with Douglas County sheriff's deputies near Interstate 25 and Happy Canyon Road, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office (DCSO).

Deputies responded to Happy Canyon Road near the highway around 6:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man with a gun. That's about three miles north of Castle Rock.

It's unclear what happened next, but DCSO said the suspect was shot and died at the scene from his injuries. At this time it is not known if the suspect fired at deputies.

No deputies were injured, according to DCSO.

The on and off-ramps to both directions of the interstate are closed and are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

The Critical Incident Response Team is at the scene and investigating. DCSO sent a code red alert to residents in a neighborhood to the east of I-25 in that area to let them know to find alternative routes out of their community.

While the main entrance to the neighborhood is closed residents will need to use the emergency exit to the south of the subdivision, the sheriff's office said.

6:15 DCSO responded to Happy Canyon/I25 ref man with gun, situation is now an Officer Involved Shooting. One suspect deceased at scene. No deputies injured. No danger to community. Critical Incident Response Team on scene. Active Investigation pic.twitter.com/SXdzVp05Fl — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 4, 2021

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.