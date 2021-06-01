Convicted sex offender who kidnapped woman at coffee shop gets 48 years in prison

Paul Nader, 32, is accused of kidnapping the victim at knifepoint and driving off in her own vehicle.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A convicted sex offender who kidnapped a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her before she was able to get help at a gas station has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Paul Nader, 32, was sentenced on Monday. Per an agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and aggravated robbery, as well as two sentence enhancers for crime of violence.

“This defendant is unfit to be in society and unable to participate in the world,” the victim told the judge during his sentencing. “Each sex assault case is worse than the prior. I highly doubt the next victim will be as lucky as me.”

The crime happened on Aug. 14, 2018. According to prosecutors, witnesses at a Lone Tree coffee shop saw Nader force the victim into her own vehicle and drove off with her. Later, that vehicle arrived at a gas station, where witnesses saw the woman mouth “call 911” when Nader was not looking.

According to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the witness did just that.

An ensuing investigation revealed that Nader was a registered sex offender following a 2013 conviction in Jefferson County. He had been living in Colorado Springs at the time of the 2018 assault.

“For what the victim went through that day, no sentence is enough,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Eckhardt told the judge during sentencing. “She speaks of her ordeal more eloquently than I am able to.”