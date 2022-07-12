Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody

Deputies from Douglas County got a call from Colorado Springs Police about a suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a kidnapping Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs.

The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.

The officers attempted to stop the driver, but he drove toward a dead end, according to Colorado Springs Police (CSPD). After reaching that dead end, the driver turned around and drove toward officers and in an attempt to flee side-swiped the driver's side of a police cruiser, police said. The officer inside was not hurt.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) received a call around 11:30 p.m. from CSPD about the vehicle wanted in connection with the earlier incident, according to DCSO Sergeant Jeff Miller.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle near Ridgegate Road and followed it to County Line Road where the driver stopped, Miller said.

Two victims, a mother and a daughter, were found inside the vehicle, according to Miller. Both are safe, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The driver of the vehicle refused to come out for hours, Miller said.

Deputies were able to get the man out of the car and take him into custody without incident, according to Miller.

At about 1:23 a.m., Wednesday, DCSO tweeted the suspect was in custody and the road was expected to reopen shortly.

The incident has been resolved and the suspect is in custody. I-25 should begin to reopen soon. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 7, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and other Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.