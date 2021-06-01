Sheriff to provide details on ‘largest recorded money laundering operation’ in Colorado history

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock is slated to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details about arrests in the case.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock is slated to provide an update on multiple arrests in what his agency is calling the “largest recorded money laundering operation in the history of the state of Colorado.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details about the case, other than that it was a “multi-million dollar money laundering scheme that affected several retailers.”

Albertsons/Safeway, Walmart, the Home Depot and Target were on a list of entities the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office thanked for help with the investigation, but it’s not clear what their involvement was or if they were some of the aforementioned retailers.

Spurlock is slated to speak at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office substation in Highlands Ranch. 9NEWS will stream the news conference on the video player attached to this article, via the 9NEWS app, via streaming devices and on our YouTube channel.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the following other agencies helped with their investigation into the money laundering case. They were:

Lone Tree Police Department

Castle Rock Police Department

U.S. Secret Service

U.S. Postal Service

Colorado Department of Revenue

Aurora Police Department

Denver Police Department

United States Bureau of Prisons

No additional details were available as of this writing.

