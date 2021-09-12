Douglas County pursuit ends with 3 in custody

The pursuit ended in the area of South Santa Fe Drive and West Mineral Avenue on Thursday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A stolen vehicle pursuit in Douglas County ended with three people in custody, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

At about 3:36 a.m., a stolen vehicle was spotted heading northbound on Highway 85 in the Castle Rock area, Detective Gabe Uribe with DCSO said.

Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicles tires and deputies were eventually able to bring the vehicle to a stop in the area of South Santa Fe Drive and West Mineral Avenue, Uribe said.

Three suspects exited the vehicle and were taken into custody, and two of the suspects were transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to Uribe.

No deputies were hurt during the pursuit, Uribe added.

Detectives and deputies from DCSO as well as troopers from Colorado State Patrol (CSP), were on the scene of the stop to conduct an investigation of the pursuit, Uribe said.

The City of Littleton tweeted that the northbound and southbound lanes of Santa Fe were closed due to the investigation and advised drivers to avoid the area.

