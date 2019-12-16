DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is holding a press conference Monday to announce an arrest in a cold case from nearly 40 years ago.

The arrest is for a suspect in the 1980 murder of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski.

Pruszynski was a college student from Massachusetts who was in Colorado participating in an internship at the KHOW radio station in Denver. She was staying with a relative in Englewood and would ride public transportation to and from her internship.

After work on Jan. 16, 1980, she took the bus to Englewood and began walking to her aunt and uncle's home on Pennsylvania Street. Pruszynski never returned to her relative's home and was immediately reported missing.

She was found the following morning stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road in Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock will announce more details regarding the arrest during an 11 a.m. press conference on Monday.

