Douglas County deputies searching for suspects in shootout

People living in the area were told to stay in their homes Wednesday.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Douglas County sheriff's deputies are looking for two people involved in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said they received a call just before 2 p.m. reporting a shootout at the intersection of Inverness Parkway and South Jamaica Street. That's located northeast of Interstate 25 and E-470.

Witnesses reported it involved someone in a car and a man on the street.

The man was at the corner of the intersection, the sheriff's office said, and the car was traveling from north to south on Inverness toward an apartment complex when the shootout happened.

The person in the car, which is described as a dark-colored sedan that is possibly a Nissan, drove around the apartment complex before leaving the area, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Darren Weekly said the person in the car had a handgun, and the man on the street had a long gun with a bright pink or orange strap.

The man on the street was seen getting into the passenger side of a white early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe after the shootout, according to the sheriff's office.

People living in the area were told to stay in their homes. That order has been lifted.

Weekly said there are no known victims of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to email dcsotips@dcsheriff.net or call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office's tip line at 303-660-7579.

Picture of suspect who got into white Tahoe. https://t.co/8KVTuAhUPn pic.twitter.com/g4Rgvs3Mcx — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 3, 2023

