2 people carjacked after placing ad for car on Facebook Marketplace

An 18-year-old Aurora man is accused of stealing the victims' car at gunpoint after inquiring about the sale.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a reported carjacking that occurred late last month in unincorporated Douglas County, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The victim had listed his car for sale on Facebook Marketplace and a person contacted him through the site, asking about purchasing it, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said.

They agreed upon a time and place for a test drive on Dec. 28, according to DCSO.

During the test drive, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and a back seat passenger and ordered them to get out of the car, the Facebook post says.

The victim and passenger got out and the suspect drove away in the victim’s car.

Through their investigation DCSO identified 18-year-old Ahmarion Shead as a suspect and arrested him at a home in Aurora.

He was booked on the following charges:

Aggravated robbery

First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Two counts of menacing

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of weapon by previous offender

Shead's bond, in this case, is currently $50,000, however, DCSO said he is also being held on a no bond hold for several out-of-county warrants.

Court records show he has case from Sept. 2021 out of Thornton. In that case he faces charges of forgery and motor vehicle theft.

