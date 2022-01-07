Man who provided fentanyl pills to teen who died from overdose pleads guilty

Douglas Floyd, 52, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in federal court Wednesday.

DENVER — A Colorado Springs man who helped provide fentanyl pills to a 16-year-old boy who later died of an overdose has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Douglas Floyd, 52, conspired with two co-defendants to violate federal drug laws.

DOJ said between December 2021 and Jan. 30, 2022, the three of them agreed to distribute blue pills that contained fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl to the 16-year-old and his friends.

According to the plea agreement, the teen's death on Jan. 31 resulted from the use of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl contained in the pills. DOJ said Floyd was in the distribution chain of the drugs that resulted in the boy's death.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 17. The case against the two co-defendants is still ongoing in federal court.

One of those co-defendants is the teen's mother. Marie Davis-Conchie provided drugs, including Xanax, marijuana and fentanyl, to her son and two of his friends for several months before the boy's death, according to court documents.

Court records accuse Davis-Conchie of helping connect her son and his friends to Floyd and Marlene McGuire so they could obtain pills.

Investigators believe the teen and two friends purchased four blue pills from Floyd and/or McGuire at a fire station in Colorado Springs on Jan. 30. The next morning, the 16-year-old was found dead in his bedroom.

