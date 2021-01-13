DA formally charges suspect in Christmas murder at downtown Denver hotel

Tonnell Love, 36, is being held on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault following the death of Paul Norwood, 36.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges following a murder that occurred at a downtown hotel on Christmas Day.

The suspect, Tonell Love, 36, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault. According to the Denver inmate log, Love is being held in the Downtown Detention Center without bond.

He is accused in the murder of Paul Norwood, 36.

According to a heavily-retracted affidavit from the Denver Police Department (DPD), a hotel employee at the Hyatt Place in downtown Denver called 911 on Christmas morning and said she had been contacted by a guest who said she needed to send someone to his room because he was injured.

When another employee checked on that man – later identified as Norwood – he was unable to communicate and was bleeding profusely. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness later told detectives that they had spotted a suspicious man loitering in the lobby when officers responded, according to the affidavit. The man asked the front desk if anyone had found a brown or tan bag. Someone had, and the employee gave the bag to the man, later identified as Love, after he identified it as his.

Love told detectives that he was not staying at the hotel but did sleep in the lobby overnight.

After watching surveillance video of Love in the lobby, the affidavit says another detective recognized Love as a suspect in a criminal mischief case from the night before.

Love returned to the hotel, and that’s when officers learned he had a felony warrant for aggravated domestic violence in Denver and took him into custody for that warrant.

Love's interview with DPD was heavily redacted in the affidavit, so it's unclear how detectives connected him to the murder.

The affidavit says Norwood sustained a possible sharp-force injury to his neck and possibly his stomach.

A knife was found in the kitchen area and a pair of socks were found in the microwave, according to the affidavit.

It’s unclear if Norwood knew Love.

Love is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 5.