4 injured in downtown Denver shooting

The shooting happened near the intersection of 18th and Blake streets near Union Station, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a shooting near Union Station that left four people injured Monday morning.

At 1:51 a.m., police said that officers were investigating the shooting near the intersection of 18th and Blake streets in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood. That's just a few blocks from Union Station.

Police said two victims were found at the scene, and two more victims were found later at another location. The victims, who were all adults, were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

When responding to a question on Twitter about a "shot up Cadillac" on York Street between 18th and 19th Avenue near City Park, police said officers there were investigating in connection to the shooting.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. They did not release any suspect information or any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



