12 pints of 'Purple Drank' found during traffic stop

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Twelve pints of liquid codeine, a prescription narcotic, were recently found during a traffic stop just outside of the town of Frederick, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Codeine falls under the opioid umbrella of drug classifications and is often prescribed for pain relief, according to WCSO. It's also considered a Schedule 2 controlled substance according to state law, due to the high risk for addiction and dependence.

Liquid Codeine is known on the street as “Lean,” “Sizzurp” and “Purple Drank," according to WCSO, and a pint typically sells for between $300 and $500.

Codeine is often mixed with 7UP, and WCSO is putting out a warning because it's typically popular among younger people in their teens through their early 20s. The agency also warned that anyone could become dependent on the drug, which is in the family of opioids along with oxycodone, heroin and morphine.

For more information about health risks associated with codeine abuse and the signs of addiction, visit DrugFree.org.