DENVER — A man is dead after he and a woman were shot Friday afternoon by a federal agent who was trying to serve a warrant in Denver's Valverde neighborhood Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Robert Martinez, 46, was confirmed dead Saturday morning, according to a tweet from DPD. Police said in the tweet that the woman who was shot, Sandra Pacheco, 35, is still at an area hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

On Friday, just after 3 p.m., U.S. Marshals with the help of a federal task force were trying to get in touch with Martinez in the 200 block of South Canosa Court - which is near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. Martinez was wanted on a federal arrest warrant for a probation violation, according to DPD.

After agents witnessed Martinez get in a vehicle driven by Pacheco, they attempted to stop the vehicle and make contact with Martinez. Pacheco continued driving, eventually colliding with several unmarked police cars while also starting to drive toward an officer who was standing nearby, DPD said.

A task force officer who was standing outside then fired shots toward Pacheco - striking her in the extremities and causing her vehicle to come to a stop.

Denver police say Martinez then started reaching around inside the vehicle while refusing to follow orders to surrender to officers. The same task force officer, later determined to be a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy, again fired his weapon and struck Martinez.

Both Pacheco and Martinez were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Martinez later died. Pacheco is facing charges for investigation of first-degree assault - threatening a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators later determined that two toddler-aged children were inside the suspect during the shooting but were not injured. Police said neither Martinez nor Pacheco were the parent or guardian of the children.

No law enforcement officers were injured, authorities said.

The Denver Police Department didn't have any officers involved in the shooting but said they were leading the investigation because the shooting happened in Denver. The Aurora Police Department and Denver District Attorney's Office are assisting.

Roads in the area were blocked off for hours as police processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

