DENVER — A death investigation was underway Saturday morning at a dump north of Globeville, according to law enforcement.

The Denver Police Department said they were working with the Adams County Sheriff's Office to investigate after the body of an adult was found at "a Waste and Recycling" facility in the 600 block of West 53rd Place near the city line.

Additional details are not available at this time. Denver police did not say which waste facility the body was found at. The address given by DPD could point to Alpine Waste and Recycling, which has a facility at 645 W. 53rd Place, but there are several waste and recycling facilities in that area, including Altogether Recycling and Metech Recycling.

All three facilities are near the Interstate 25/Interstate 70 interchange and a few blocks from the National Western Complex in the Elysia Swansea neighborhood.

