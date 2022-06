Denver Police investigating death of 8-year-old; relative arrested

Police said 61-year-old Susan Baffour is being held on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death of a person 12 or younger.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) arrested 61-year-old Susan Baffour after an 8-year-old boy was found dead in the 1900 block of Ulster Street on June 4.

Denver dispatch received a call at 8:22 a.m. from Baffour, who reported the child was not breathing, according to a probable cause (PC) statement.

When officers and firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Ulster St., they found Baffour performing CPR on the child, the PC statement says. The child was pronounced dead at the scene by a Denver Health paramedic.

A responding officer reported there was blood on the bed and firefighters noted the victim was in rigor mortis, had welts and bruises on his body and there was vomit on the ground near the victim, according to the PC statement.

Police have not released any additional details on how the 8-year-old boy died but said Baffour was his great aunt.

The child was identified as Dametruous Wilson, and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said.

Baffour is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of a person 12 or younger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

