DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in Denver's Globeville neighborhood Friday morning.
Denver Police Department tweeted that officers were in the area of North Washington Street and 45th Avenue after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.
Police said her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
We will continue to update this developing story as more details become available.
