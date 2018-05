There was heavy police presence on a stretch of South Broadway Tuesday afternoon as Denver officers searched for a “wanted suspect” in the area of South Broadway and West Warren Avenue.

DPD did not release a description of the suspect they’re looking for or say why he or she is in the area.

They said additional updates would be posted to Twitter.

ALERT: #DPD in the area of Warren and S. Broadway looking for a wanted suspect. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/mEZ79n9exf — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 22, 2018

© 2018 KUSA