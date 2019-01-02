DENVER — A man is dead after he and a woman were shot Friday afternoon by a federal agent who was trying to serve a warrant in Denver's Valverde neighborhood Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

The yet-unidentified man was confirmed dead Saturday morning after police tweeted about the man's passing. Police said in the tweet that the woman who was shot is still at an area hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

On Friday, just after 3 p.m., U.S. Marshals with the help of a federal task force were trying to get in touch with a man in the 200 block of South Canosa Court - which is near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. The man was wanted on a federal arrest warrant for a probation violation, according to DPD.

After agents found the man in a vehicle, police said at least one member of the task force fired shots into the vehicle. Those shots hit the man and a woman who was driving the vehicle, law enforcement said. Both were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The man later died.

No law enforcement officers were injured, authorities said.

DPD could not say what prompted the agent to open fire and it is not clear if there was an exchange of gunfire.

The Denver Police Department didn't have any officers involved in the shooting, but said they were handling the investigation because the shooting happened in Denver.

Roads in the area were expected to be blocked off for hours as police process the scene and interview witnesses. Nearby residents were asked to avoid the area.

