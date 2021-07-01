Denver police officer stabbed while taking suspect into custody

The officer was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, the department said.

A Denver police (DPD) officer was stabbed while taking a suspect into custody Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the department.

The officer was transported to the hospital with what DPD is calling serious injuries.

The officer was responding to a report of trespassing and harassment at 620 N. Federal Boulevard, according to DPD.

The suspect is in custody. Police have not identified that person.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.