Denver police officer stabbed while taking suspect into custody

The officer was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, the department said.
Denver police officer stabbed with serious injuries.

A Denver police (DPD) officer was stabbed while taking a suspect into custody Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the department. 

The officer was transported to the hospital with what DPD is calling serious injuries. 

The officer was responding to a report of trespassing and harassment at 620 N. Federal Boulevard, according to DPD.

The suspect is in custody. Police have not identified that person. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.

