DENVER — An officer with the Denver Police Department (DPD) was given a 10-day suspension for arresting the wrong burglary suspect at a Denver hospital over the summer, according to a departmental order of disciplinary action letter by the Denver Department of Public Safety.

The wrong suspect subsequently spent over a day in jail before she was released on a personal recognizance bond, the letter states.

The incident unfolded on Aug. 3, at 1:50 a.m., when a security guard for an office building in the 1800 block of Larimer Street called 911 to report that a [blonde] woman had pushed past him and entered inside the building.

The guard reported that the woman, who he believed to be intoxicated, grabbed him and went for his throat before entering an elevator in the building. Eventually, the security guard was able to subdue and restrain the woman until authorities responded and took the woman to Saint Joseph Hospital, the letter says.

A short time later, an officer arrived on scene to take the security guard’s statement. Officer Don Whyde met the other officer at the scene, and after reviewing dispatch notes, was incorrectly asked to respond to Denver Health Medical Center to locate the suspect and place an arrest hold on her.

Whyde arrived at Denver Health where he asked hospital staff for information on any white females that had been transferred from the 1800 block of Larimer Street, the letter states. EMS dispatch told Whyde that a patient by that description had arrived there recently.

Whyde then walked to the patient's room and, according to the letter, told her she was suspected of breaking into a business and assaulting a security guard.

The patient told Whyde that she didn’t remember anything like that happening but that it could have happened. Eventually she stated “whatever,” the letter says.

Officers later discovered that the patient placed on hold had been transported by ambulance on a matter unrelated to the incident officer Whyde was investigating. She spent more than a day in jail before being released, according to the letter.

After reviewing surveillance video from where the alleged crime occurred, officers noticed that the woman who pushed past the security guard was blonde, while the booking photo of the woman arrested showed a woman with dark hair, according to the letter.

The letter says Whyde violated policy when he failed to have the victim positively identify the suspect in a burglary investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the wrong person.

The violation carries a 10-day, 80-hour suspension. According to the letter, Whyde will serve his suspension from Jan. 12 to Jan 21, 2020.

