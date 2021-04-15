2 child enticement incidents reported in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood

Both incidents happened Monday evening. The children in each incident ran home immediately to tell family members.

DENVER — Two child enticement incidents were reported in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood Monday evening. A note was sent home to Denver Public Schools' (DPS) Carson Elementary families alerting them of the enticements.

One incident happened on Fairfax Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue at about 8 p.m. Two men inside a white Chevy full-sized van without license plates pulled up quickly to a child and demanded the child get in the van, the letter says. The child ran away and the van sped off north on Fairfax Avenue, turning east on 6th Avenue, the letter says. The child went home and told family of the incident, the letter states.

Another Hilltop family reported their child was playing at a playground near Albion Street between 4th and 5th Avenue when a white SUV drove by the child and stopped, the letter says. The driver smiled at the child and motioned for the child to come over, the letter states. The child ran away and told family members about what had happened, the letter says.

DPS said the Denver Police Department (DPD) and DPS Department of Safety had been notified of the incidents and were investigating.

In the letter sent to Carson Elementary families, staff wanted to remind parents and guardians to talk to their children about contacting an adult if they ever feel unsafe. Children should also confirm afterschool arrangements with their parents or guardians, the letter says.

The letter also had other safety tips parents can use:

Teach your children to use the buddy system and to walk with a friend or sibling whenever possible.

Know where your child is at all times. Establish good communication with children to ensure they readily will report to you any unusual occurrences.

If strangers approach them, they should take several steps backward, stay out of arm’s reach and run to a safe area. If they are confronted, they should be taught to scream “I'm not your child” or “You’re not my parent.” Many times children forget to scream.

Make sure children learn to identify safe people such as police officers and firefighters. Show them where safe homes or buildings are in case they need to run to them. Identify which neighbors are available to help when you are not at home. In an emergency, children should run to the nearest house for assistance. They should avoid alleys and empty lots, houses or garages.

Parents and children should establish a password known only to the immediate family. Children should be told not to go with an unfamiliar person without using the password.

Parents should notify both the school and the police if an incident occurs anywhere or anytime.