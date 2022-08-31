Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of DPS student

Katrelle James, who is accused of shooting the 13-year-old boy, is charged with attempted murder, the Denver DA said.

DENVER — A live video feed from a HALO camera was key to helping police locate the man now charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old Denver Public Schools student last week.

Katrelle James is charged with:

2 counts attempted first-degree murder- extreme indifference

2 counts attempted first-degree murder – after deliberation

1 count first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury

1 count first degree assault – extreme indifference

1 count illegal discharge of a firearm

He also faces the sentence-enhancing charge of using a weapon to commit a violent crime.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Denver Police Department, an officer was flagged down around 3:30 pm. on Aug. 22 near East 14th Avenue and North Downing Street. The officer learned about the shooting, which happened just after the boy's mother picked him up from his first day of school.

That officer contacted the victim, who had a gunshot wound to his right arm in the front passenger seat of a silver Ford Flex. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers later found nine shell casings and one live cartridge in the 1000-block of E. 14th Avenue. Three suspected bullet defects were found on the rear of the Ford Flex.

Denver 911 dispatchers received several calls that described the suspect as a man with braided hair who was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a white or grey shirt who had walked out into traffic, the affidavit says.

The victim's mother reported that the man, now identified as James, was yelling and screaming at other vehicles, and said she slammed on her brakes to stop as he walked out into traffic, the affidavit says.

She said after James walked past the front of her vehicle, she continued to drive away eastbound on 14th Ave. As she did, she heard several gunshots from behind her vehicle and then heard screaming.

She said she did not see who fired the shots.

Just before 7 p.m. on the day of the shooting, detectives reviewed HALO footage of the incident and saw a person in the video wearing clothing that matched what witnesses described. He was walking with a woman and a dog.

About 20 minutes later, while watching a live feed of the HALO camera, detectives saw a man who matched the suspect's description standing in the 1400-block of Ogden Street.

He was wearing some of the same clothing witnesses described and appeared to be with the same woman and dog.

Detectives aired the suspect information, and shortly thereafter, James was detained without incident at 1000 E. Colfax Ave.

