1 injured in drive-by shooting, investigators looking for suspect

Pecos Street was closed Monday night while police conducted their investigation.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the chest in a drive-by shooting in Adams County Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Pecos Street around 8:30 p.m. That is near the Pecos Street exit off US 36 just east of Westminster in Adams County.

A man was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

ACSO said they don't have a good description of the suspect or the vehicle they were in, only that they were described as driving a white or silver full-sized truck.

Those who needed to drive in the area Monday night were asked to find alternate routes as Pecos Street was shut down in both directions between West 76th Avenue and Elmwood Street while ACSO conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.