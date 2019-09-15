WELBY, Colo. — At least one person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning at Nueva Vista Drive and Explorador Calle in Adams County.

About 12:15 a.m., Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired. Authorities determined at least one man was struck by gunfire outside.

That person was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities confirmed at least four homes and six vehicles were damaged from gunshots.

KUSA

The Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public and are working on suspect information.

An investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

