BOULDER, Colo. — A woman has been arrested on careless driving charges following a crash that seriously injured a cyclist in Boulder late last month, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Jennifer LeMaire, 45, was driving a 2016 gray Range Rover southbound on Folsom Street from Valmont Road around noon on Sept. 20 when she veered to the left and hit a cyclist traveling north on Folsom Street, a release from BPD says.

The Range Rover then went over the east curb of Folsom Street and continued southbound and collided with two parked vehicles, according to police.

The cyclist was most likely in a bike lane when he was hit, according to police. He was transported to Boulder Community Hospital then flown to Denver Health, where he currently remains.

Earlier in September, plungers were set up on two Boulder roads in an effort to draw attention to the need for more infrastructure to better protect cyclists.

“This is an action that’s been done all over the world, actually, as a way to mimic protected bike lanes similar to what you see on Folsom,” explained Sue Prant, executive director of community cycles in Boulder. “It’s a statement by cyclists who feel like it's dangerous to ride in the road.”

Back in July, cyclist Andrew Bernstein was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Boulder County while he riding his bike westbound on the right shoulder of Highway 7, also called Arapahoe Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The van involved in that incident was later located in Lafayette, but so far no arrests have been made, CSP said.

