LOVELAND, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on charges of DUI and vehicular homicide in connection with a crash early Friday morning that killed a passenger in his vehicle, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

Officers responded to the intersection of S. Taft Avenue and Carlisle Drive just after 2 a.m. Friday for a crash involving a single vehicle.

According to their preliminary investigation, Dylan Brown was driving south on South Taft Avenue in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a traffic pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

An adult woman who was a passenger in Brown's vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene, according to Loveland police.

Brown was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and then taken into custody.

Based on the severity of the crash, the Loveland Police Department Technical Accident Investigation Team responded.

Preliminary reports indicate that alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Justin Lorenzen at (970) 667-2151.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS