Driver charged in fatal high-speed crash in Denver

The crash this month at 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard killed Bradley Brubaker and injured his daughter.

DENVER — A man was speeding and running red lights prior to causing a fatal crash, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office, which said on Tuesday that numerous charges had been filed against him.

Patrick Layden, 49, is charged with the following in connection with the April 10 crash that killed 46-year old Bradley Brubaker.

Two counts of first-degree assault

One count of vehicular homicide

One count of vehicular assault

Layden’s driving behavior prior to the crash at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and West Lowell Boulevard in Denver's West Highland neighborhood included speeding, crossing double yellow lines and running a red light, according to prosecutors.

At that intersection, Layden struck a vehicle driven by Brubaker. Brubaker died at the scene. His young daughter who was riding in the car with him was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The collision also caused the victim's car to crash into seven other parked vehicles, according to the probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department (DPD) for Layden's arrest. None of the people in those other cars were hurt, police said.

Layden is due in court Wednesday morning.

In response to the filing of charges, the Brubaker family released a short statement:

"We appreciate the efforts the prosecutors are making in this case, and we support the charges being brought against the defendant. We are grateful for all the community support and continue to ask for privacy at this time."