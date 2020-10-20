x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Driver charged in crash that killed 2 people

Michael Schaff and Krisi Schaff were killed in the Sept. 26 crash in Thornton.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

THORNTON, Colo. — A woman has been charged with two counts of careless driving resulting in death following a collision involving his SUV and a motorcycle, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Dillan Ardrey Avis, 26, was driving a Ford Escape on Sept. 26 when he collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of 104th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton, prosecutors said.

RELATED: 2 dead after Thornton crash involving motorcycle

Michael W. Schaff, 44, and Krisi Schaff, 43 were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Avis was served with a summons and complaint and will be advised of the charges against her on Nov. 24 in Adams County Court.

RELATED: Commerce City PD honors fallen officer and civilian victim of Friday’s fatal crash

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS