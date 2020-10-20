Driver charged in crash that killed 2 people

Michael Schaff and Krisi Schaff were killed in the Sept. 26 crash in Thornton.

THORNTON, Colo. — A woman has been charged with two counts of careless driving resulting in death following a collision involving his SUV and a motorcycle, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Dillan Ardrey Avis, 26, was driving a Ford Escape on Sept. 26 when he collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of 104th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton, prosecutors said.

Michael W. Schaff, 44, and Krisi Schaff, 43 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Avis was served with a summons and complaint and will be advised of the charges against her on Nov. 24 in Adams County Court.