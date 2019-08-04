DENVER — A driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death in connection with a hit-and-run that killed an elderly man near Coors Field last week.

Jerek Fabjancic was arrested in Golden on the morning of April 6. The hit-and-run collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. the night before near 15th and Blake streets about a half-mile from Coors Field, where crowds were still celebrating the Rockies home opener.

Fabjancic is suspected of running a red light at 15th Street while traveling southbound on Blake Street and striking James Steele Jr. in the crosswalk, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said witnesses gave them a license plate number, which gave them the ability to track down an associated address with Fabjancic.

"That’s what typically breaks these cases early on is if you are able to get a license plate number without putting yourself in any danger," said Sgt. Michael Farr. "That really helps to moving these cases forward in a rapid fashion."



Jerek Fabjancic

Denver Police Department

Steele Jr. was rushed to Denver Health where he later died. His cause of death was from multiple blunt for injuries, according to the coroner's office.

A sole vehicle - the pickup - fled the scene of the wreck. Three vehicles were involved, DPD said.

PREVIOUS | Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in LoDo

KUSA

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS