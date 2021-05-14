x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Teen driver convicted in deadly hit-and-run

Marvin Vincente-Pelico, 34, was walking near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Kingston Street when he was struck and killed in 2019.

AURORA, Colo. — A 19-year-old man was convicted on several charges related to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora just over two years ago.

A jury in Arapahoe County found Christian Daniel Fehr guilty on the following charges:

  • Leaving the scene of an accident involving death
  • Vehicular homicide – reckless driving
  • Reckless driving

The jury deliberated about half a day after three days of trial and came back with the verdict May 6.

Almost two years ago to the day, on May 8, 2019, Marvin Vincente-Pelico, 34, was walking near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Kingston Street in Aurora when he was struck by a truck driven by Fehr.

RELATED: Police release photo of truck involved in hit-and-run

Fehr was driving a 2007 Chevy Avalanche truck and at the time of impact, the truck was traveling at 75 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to prosecutors.

After hitting, Vincente-Pelico, Fehr kept driving and a passerby called 911 after seeing the victim in the street Vicente-Pelico died of his injuries.

After initially fleeing the scene, Fehr drove back to the crime scene and spoke with police.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Lakewood

“We hate to see these crimes,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “This defendant did not mean to kill Mr. Vincente-Pelico, but that is not consolation to the victim’s family. Driving is a privilege that comes with responsibilities, and there are consequences when those are flaunted.”

Sentencing is set for Aug. 6. The presumptive sentencing range for a Class 3 felony is 4-12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), but prison time is not mandatory.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS