Teen driver convicted in deadly hit-and-run

Marvin Vincente-Pelico, 34, was walking near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Kingston Street when he was struck and killed in 2019.

AURORA, Colo. — A 19-year-old man was convicted on several charges related to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora just over two years ago.

A jury in Arapahoe County found Christian Daniel Fehr guilty on the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Vehicular homicide – reckless driving

Reckless driving

The jury deliberated about half a day after three days of trial and came back with the verdict May 6.

Almost two years ago to the day, on May 8, 2019, Marvin Vincente-Pelico, 34, was walking near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Kingston Street in Aurora when he was struck by a truck driven by Fehr.

Fehr was driving a 2007 Chevy Avalanche truck and at the time of impact, the truck was traveling at 75 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to prosecutors.

After hitting, Vincente-Pelico, Fehr kept driving and a passerby called 911 after seeing the victim in the street Vicente-Pelico died of his injuries.

After initially fleeing the scene, Fehr drove back to the crime scene and spoke with police.

“We hate to see these crimes,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “This defendant did not mean to kill Mr. Vincente-Pelico, but that is not consolation to the victim’s family. Driving is a privilege that comes with responsibilities, and there are consequences when those are flaunted.”

Sentencing is set for Aug. 6. The presumptive sentencing range for a Class 3 felony is 4-12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), but prison time is not mandatory.

