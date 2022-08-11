Man involved in crash that killed 2 teens had 2 previous DUI convictions

Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd, both 17, were killed in the crash.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver involved in a head-on crash near Castle Rock that killed two teens last week had two previous DUI convictions, according to an arrest affidavit.

The document says the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was notified of the crash on an Interstate 25 frontage road just after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, told CSP he had fallen asleep at the wheel, according to the affidavit. A trooper saw Avalos-Trujillo's bloodshot, watery eyes and asked him how much he had to drink that night and he said he had drank one beer at around 9:15 p.m. with dinner.

When asked how he would rate his level of intoxication on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being sober and 10 being blackout drunk, Avalos-Trujillo told him "zero."

The affidavit says Avalos-Trujillo showed signs of intoxication both at the crash site and later at Sky Ridge Medical Center, including slurred and delayed speech and a lack of smooth movement when the trooper administered eye tracking tests.

Avalos-Trujillo was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, the affidavit says. The trooper said he learned from the Denver Regional Communications Center that Avalos-Trujillo had two previous convictions for driving under the influence.

