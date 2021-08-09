Police looking for driver who hit, seriously injured someone riding scooter

The crash happened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon. It involved a 2021 Buick Encore, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for help finding a driver they said hit someone riding a scooter and didn't stop.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Street, the department said. That is near Logan Street and East 12th Avenue in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The person who was hit was riding a stand-up electric scooter, according to police. Police said that person was seriously injured, including breaking a bone.

Police said the driver was in a white 2021 Buick Encore GX with license plate number BQU154. They have issued a Medina Alert for that vehicle. Below is a photo of a similar vehicle.

The SUV may have damage on the right passenger side, according to DPD. It was last seen headed southbound on Pennsylvania Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

> More information about Medina Alerts can be found here.