Driver crashes after being shot, later dies at hospital

Denver police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting early Saturday.

DENVER — A man who had been shot crashed his vehicle early Saturday in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, then later died at the hospital, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Just after midnight Saturday, DPD received a call of several shots being fired in the area of East 54th Avenue and Yampa Street, just west of Tower Road, according to a DPD spokesperson.

Minutes later, a vehicle crashed in the same area. Officers who arrived at the scene of the crash found that the vehicle had "substantial damage," the spokesperson said.

It wasn't apparent at first to the officers that the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital. His prognosis seemed to be good, but his condition then deteriorated and he died, according to DPD.

The victim's identification will be released later by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

DPD investigators were working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or to visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

