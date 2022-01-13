Driver in crash that killed mother of three arrested

Guillermo Ramirez, 19, is accused of speeding through a red light in Golden and crashing into an SUV, killing his passenger and injuring himself and three others.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fiery crash in Golden last month that killed a mother of three.

According to a release, the Golden Police Department (GPD) obtained an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon for 19-year-old Guillermo Ramirez of Denver for his role in the December crash at West 6th Avenue and West Colfax Avenue.

Police took him into custody about two hours later. He faces charges including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license, GPD said.

GPD said Ramirez was speeding eastbound on 6th Ave at around 5 a.m. on Dec. 17 when he ran a red light at Colfax and hit an SUV in the intersection, causing it to catch fire.

A GPD officer who tried to pull Ramirez over before the crash estimated he was traveling 90 to 100 miles per hour. The posted speed limit was 45 miles per hour.

24-year-old Brisia Leon, who was in the car with Ramirez, died. GPD said she left behind three children ages 4, 5 and 8.

Because Leon was thrown from the vehicle and Ramirez was in what police called an inconclusive position, investigators weren't sure at the time who was driving.

The three people in the SUV were hospitalized with injuries and burns, police said.

Ramirez is being held at the Jefferson County Jail. He is due for his first court appearance Friday.