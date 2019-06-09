AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man who struck a woman dragged her under his trailer and then left her for dead in the roadway will spend 18 years in prison, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District.

Henry Wardwell, 49, was on probation in a felony menacing case when he struck and killed Juliet Powell-Brown in August 2018.

A jury convicted Wardwell in May of this year of five counts, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a Class 3 felony.

Wardwell was driving without a valid operator’s license and he did not have insurance for his vehicle, the district attorney's office said.

>Watch the video above for our initial coverage of the hit-and-run

On Aug. 7, 2018, Powell-Brown was with her family at a tire store on South Chambers Road in Aurora. Wardwell backed into their car. He was driving a pickup truck towing a travel trailer.

Wardwell told Powell-Brown and her husband that he would retrieve his registration and insurance papers. Instead, he drove off.

Powell-Brown and her husband followed Wardwell to the intersection of Mexico and Chambers, where they got out and confronted him.

Wardwell did a U-turn to get away. He struck Powell-Brown, who fell under the wheels of the trailer.

Henry Wardwell

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Wardwell drove away, dragging Powell-Brown until she was dislodged near East Bails Place. Wardwell kept driving.

Numerous witnesses saw all of the events. One witness recorded the crime. Another witness followed Wardwell when he drove away; she called 911 and directed officers to his vehicle.

Aurora Police arrested him near South Sable Boulevard and East Arkansas Drive.

Powell-Brown’s family and pastor attended the sentencing hearing.

RELATED: Woman hit and killed by camping trailer in Aurora was married 3 weeks ago

“The nightmares keep occurring for all of us. We lost a loving mother, a wife, my best friend and confidant,” her husband told the judge. “These losses can never be recouped. We have been given a life sentence.”

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Warhola asked Judge Vahle for a 20-year sentence. The presumptive sentencing range on the top count was 8-24 years.

The judge sentenced Wardwell to 18 years in the Colorado Department of Correction on the top count, leaving the scene of an accident involving death; 12 years in DOC for vehicular homicide-reckless driving, to be served concurrently.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS