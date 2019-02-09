DENVER — The driver of a vehicle that police said drove through a barricade at the Taste of Colorado festival Sunday is in custody, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The incident happened at West 14th Avenue and North Broadway on the south side of Civic Center Park, DPD said.

One person sustained a leg injury, and the driver was arrested for investigation of an alcohol-related offense and traffic-related charges, according to DPD.

Taste of Colorado is a longtime Labor Day weekend event at Denver's Civic Center Park. More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event, which is now in its 36th year.

