Driver injured in shooting during carjacking, deputies looking for suspects

A driver was injured and a passenger was shot at in the 7300 block of Daking Street, Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

DENVER — Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects involved in a carjacking that left the driver injured Saturday morning.

The carjacking happened around 12:38 a.m. in the 7300 block of Dakin Street, which is just northwest of the intersection of Interstate 25 and Interstate 270.

The driver was shot while the suspects were stealing the car, the sheriff's office said. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, and their condition was not available as of 6 a.m. Saturday. A passenger in the stolen car was shot at but not injured.

The suspects were described as younger men who were not known to the victim, the sheriff's office said. The car was described as a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Colorado license plates numbered BIJC56.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 720-322-1313.

Deputies and detectives are investigating a carjacking at 7380 Dakin St. at 12:38 AM. The victims parked this red Chevy Cruz (B I J C 5 6) when a white male, wearing a black/grey hat and grey long sleeved shirt, and a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, approached. pic.twitter.com/9Bb0ctYc1s — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 19, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

