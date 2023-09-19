Driver injured in road rage shooting in Jefferson County, sheriff's office says

Deputies are searching for the suspect, who they said was driving a silver four-door Acura sedan with dark tinted windows.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while driving in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on southbound Highway 285 near Sourdough Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said they believe the shooting was connected to road rage. Deputies were in the area of Highway 285 in Conifer Tuesday evening looking for the suspect, who they said was driving a silver four-door Acura sedan with dark tinted windows. The driver headed south after the shooting, deputies said.

A portion of southbound Highway 285 was closed for about 20 minutes as deputies searched the road for evidence.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately, and not follow or try to approach it.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information that may help the investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 303-271-0211.

